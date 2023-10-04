Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

KMX opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,858 shares of company stock worth $7,669,265. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

