Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.40. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.79 on Monday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

