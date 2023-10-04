Short Interest in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Grows By 12.2%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Alpine 4 Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of ALPP stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.
Alpine 4 Company Profile
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.
