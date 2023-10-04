Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Decreases By 6.0%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 923,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

