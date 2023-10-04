Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Rises By 11.9%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 23,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.