Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Rises By 8.8%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

