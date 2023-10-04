Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Rises By 6.0%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of KULR Technology Group from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KULR

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KULR stock opened at 0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.11. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of 0.35 and a 12 month high of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.01.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 305.18% and a negative net margin of 299.97%. The business had revenue of 2.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KULR Technology Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Mo bought 428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.35 per share, for a total transaction of 149,999.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,155,110 shares in the company, valued at 7,404,288.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.