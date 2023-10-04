Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Expands By 9.1%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Kuraray stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kuraray

About Kuraray

(Get Free Report)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.