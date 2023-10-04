Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

