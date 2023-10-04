Sims Limited (SGM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.21 on October 17th

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Sims Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alistair Field acquired 292,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.34 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,491,690.06 ($2,860,949.08). 18.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

