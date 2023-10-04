SKY (LON:SKY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($20.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($20.89). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($20.88), with a volume of 75,802 shares trading hands.
SKY Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,727.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,727.50.
About SKY
Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.
