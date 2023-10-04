SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $124.21 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 381744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.33.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.41. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

