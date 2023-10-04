Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.42, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.13. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

