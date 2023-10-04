SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

