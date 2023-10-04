Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.