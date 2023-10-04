STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $239.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $218.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38 and a beta of 0.86. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.99.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

