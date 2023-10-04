Steven W. Sansom Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $158.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

