Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 1,480 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

