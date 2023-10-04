Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.6% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $509.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

