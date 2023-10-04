Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sphere Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,771 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 343% compared to the typical volume of 1,302 call options.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE SPHR opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

