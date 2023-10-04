StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

ABEV stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,355,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

