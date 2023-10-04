StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXGN opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 791.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

