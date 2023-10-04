StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

