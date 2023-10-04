StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

