StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
