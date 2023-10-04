Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 165.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $9.42 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

