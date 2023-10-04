Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.