Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 226,338 shares of company stock worth $4,840,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 768,621 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

