Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 226,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,326. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

