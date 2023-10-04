Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,874 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

