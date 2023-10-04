Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Laureate Education worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Down 2.1 %

LAUR stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.16 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $25,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

