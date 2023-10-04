Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,333 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 226,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,871 shares of company stock valued at $985,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

