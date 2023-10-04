Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,325 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of MYR Group worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

