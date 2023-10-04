Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,911 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 57.93%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

