Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $200.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

