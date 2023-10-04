Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

