Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 746.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

FELE opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $689,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at $18,171,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $1,219,120 over the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

