Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.48 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of -395.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

