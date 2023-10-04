Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,540,000 after acquiring an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

