Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.66 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $221.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,074,499 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

