Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after purchasing an additional 376,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

