Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 123.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922 shares of company stock valued at $345,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSA opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $185.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 587.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

