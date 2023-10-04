Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,894 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

