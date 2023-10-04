Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,772 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $7,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 79.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 117,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Shares of CHDN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

