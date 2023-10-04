Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $656,495 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

