Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,459 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,608,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

