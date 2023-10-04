Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,237 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Times by 9.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,706.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.