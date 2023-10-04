Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,978 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.47 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,464 shares of company stock worth $9,197,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.