Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,016 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,905,000 after buying an additional 62,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

