Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,319 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

