Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Embecta worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,545,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Embecta news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,891.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $436,797.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,558 shares of company stock worth $409,371. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $737.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Embecta from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

